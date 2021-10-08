Watch
1 woman killed, 1 hurt in Richmond stabbing

Posted at 3:17 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 15:34:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- One woman was killed and a second woman was hurt in a stabbing reported in Richmond on Friday afternoon.

Police took a man into custody in connection to the stabbing.

Richmond Police were called to the 100 block of North Jefferson Street, between West Main Street and West Franklin Street, at about 12:52 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found two adult females in a structure who were suffering from stab wounds," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "One victim succumbed to her wounds at the hospital."

Additional details have not yet been released in this crime.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Richmond Police reported 58 homicides in the city thru October 3, 2021.

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year.

Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. Over the last two years, more than 60 people were killed in crimes classified as homicides, according to Richmond Crime statistics.

In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

Below you will find a list of homicides reported in the City of Richmond (2000 - 2021). The raw data used in this table can be found here and here.

202158 homicides (as of Oct. 3, 2021)
202066 homicides
201961 homicides
201854 homicides
201766 homicides
201662 homicides
201543 homicides
201441 homicides
201338 homicides
201245 homicides
201139 homicides
201044 homicides
200943 homicides
200831 homicides
200755 homicides
200672 homicides
200583 homicides
200490 homicides
200388 homicides
200283 homicides
200167 homicides
200075 homicides

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

