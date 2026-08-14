Injured red-shouldered hawk released back into the wild after 2 months of rehab in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. — A young red-shouldered hawk found injured and covered with flies earlier this summer is back in the wild — taking to the skies for the very first time after two months of rehabilitation at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

The bird was admitted to the center on May 29, after being found on the ground in Grayson County as a fledgling. Center staff nursed it back to health, and on Friday, Aug. 7, it was released at Morningside Park in Roanoke.

Red-shouldered hawks are known for their loud, piercing calls — often described as a repeated "kee-aah" — that can be heard echoing through wooded areas. Their reddish shoulders contrast with black-and-white checkered wings and boldly banded tails, making them a visually distinctive species.

Unlike many hawks that prefer open fields, red-shouldered hawks thrive in forests near wetlands, swamps, and rivers, where they hunt small mammals, amphibians, and even crayfish. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center notes the species has a long-term approach to nesting.

"Red-shouldered Hawks are monogamous and often return to the same nesting territory year after year," officials with the center wrote.

The species has also adapted well to suburban environments, nesting in wooded neighborhoods and hunting near backyard bird feeders.

"If you hear that unmistakable 'kee-aah' coming from the trees, there's a good chance one of these beautiful woodland hawks is nearby," officials with the center said.