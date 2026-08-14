VCU prepares for busy move-in weekend as Class of 2030 arrives

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of students and their families are descending on Virginia Commonwealth University this weekend as the university welcomes its newest class.

VCU expects approximately 4,500 freshmen and 1,500 transfer students to join the university this fall, with move-in taking place primarily Friday and Saturday.

For families arriving on campus, VCU Residential Life and Housing Director Dr. Megan Becker says the key is to plan ahead — and be patient.

“Living on campus is a wonderful experience, but a big move-in day at a college campus can definitely be overwhelming,” Becker said.

Students are assigned specific move-in time slots to help stagger arrivals and reduce wait times.

Once they arrive, students should head into their residence hall by themselves to check in, show their ID and get their room key.

Families should remain with their vehicles while they unload.

VCU has 15-minute unloading zones near residence halls. Once everything is unloaded, drivers will be directed to move their vehicles to one of the university's parking decks.

Becker recommends families bring their own moving cart, if possible, since there aren't enough carts for everyone.

And while the unloading window is limited, families don't have to immediately leave campus.

Families can stay until 8 p.m. and spend time with their students, meet roommates, and explore campus.

“It's going to be a fun day,” Becker said. “I know it can be long and exhausting and stressful, but it is meant to be a pivotal experience for your student in kicking off their first year here at VCU.”

The university is also preparing for heavy traffic around the Monroe Park Campus.

Laurel Street will be closed between Broad and Main streets beginning at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday. VCU Police will direct traffic at several intersections, including North Laurel Street at West Franklin and West Main streets.

VCU Police Crime Prevention Officer Hakilah Hudson says drivers and pedestrians should stay especially alert.

“Slow down, take your time, and just making sure you don't have any distractions,” Hudson said.

Police will help direct vehicles to unloading areas and parking decks while also managing pedestrian traffic.

Officers will strictly enforce traffic violations, including speeding and failing to follow posted signs.

VCU is also reminding students and families to put down their phones and remove headphones when navigating busy campus streets.

Move-in is just the beginning of several weeks of activities designed to help new students get acclimated.

Resident Assistants will hold floor meetings, introduce students to their new communities, and share information about campus involvement and upcoming events.

Residential Life and Housing will also host a “First Day Photos” event, giving students a chance to take a photo they can share with family back home.

VCU's Weeks of Welcome begins Saturday, Aug. 15, and runs through Sept. 6, with more than 100 events planned.

Some of the biggest events include New Student Convocation, the Ram Spirit Walk, Monroe Park Block Party, Black and Gold Wednesday Kick-Off, the Student Organization and Volunteer Opportunities Fair and the MCV Campus Block Party.

For parents and students making the move this weekend, Becker has one final piece of advice: expect some lines, bring patience and enjoy the moment.

“It's potentially sad saying goodbye, but it's also just an exciting beginning for your student,” she said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube