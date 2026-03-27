1-year-old passenger dies, 14-year-old driver charged in Interstate 64 crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A one-year-old infant died after a crash earlier in the week on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 2:04 a.m. Monday near the 261-mile marker.

A 14-year-old driver headed east on the interstate drove off the right side of the interstate and struck a guardrail.

The car then went off the left side of the highway and hit the jersey wall.

The teenage driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The infant passenger died from their injuries on Thursday. Police said the infant was not properly restrained in the vehicle during the crash.

The 14-year-old driver was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, and a child restraint violation. Police said additional charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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