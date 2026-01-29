Dangerous ice conditions lead to 3,400+ emergency visits across Virginia in 48-hour period

RICHMOND, Va. — Icy roads, sidewalks and parking lots are sending hundreds of people to emergency rooms or urgent care facilities every day, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

More than 3,400 people across the state were treated for slips and falls over the past two days alone, highlighting a dangerous surge in weather-related injuries.

Over 1,100 of those visits were in Central Virginia, with a daily average nearly three and a half times higher than the average since Dec. 1, 2025.

The Virginia Department of Health said most of the slips, trips and falls on Tuesday were among adults 45 and older.

As people venture outside with many sidewalks still covered in a layer of ice, the Richmond Fire Department is sharing safety tips on how to move smart and avoid slipping to keep people out of the emergency room.

First, they recommend bending your knees slightly and keeping your center of gravity over your front leg. Point your feet slightly outward, then extend your arms for balance and take short, slow steps.

People should also make sure they're wearing footwear with good traction and use handrails when available.



