Free tourism ambassador training is Wednesday at Greater Richmond Convention Center

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, April 5, 2025
I Am Tourism Ambassador Class on April 9
RICHMOND, Va. — Do you want to become a certified ambassador for the Richmond Region?

Join the FREE I Am Tourism Ambassador Training session from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The agenda includes an overview of the attractions, events and activities in the Richmond Region as well as a classroom session about tourism's economic impact.

The Valentine's Executive Director Bill Martin will also guide the class on a bus tour of some of the region’s hidden gems.

"Upon completion of the workshop, you’ll receive a certificate of completion, an I Am Tourism lapel pin and a regional attractions guest pass to experience first-hand the many offerings of the Richmond region," organizers said.

Click here to register for the event by Tuesday, April 8.

There are additional upcoming sessions:

Click hereto learn more about the program.

