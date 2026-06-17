Honda of Short Pump donates $25,000 to Goochland Fire-Rescue during ribbon cutting

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Honda of Short Pump held its grand opening ribbon cutting last week in Goochland County, marking the completion of a six-year journey for Great Lakes Auto Group — and surprising area first responders with a $25,000 donation.

The dealership, located at the intersection of Route 288 and Broad Street, opened its doors earlier this year but celebrated the milestone with a formal ceremony Thursday that included presenting a check to Goochland County Fire-Rescue.

The opening also brings 80 new jobs to the county and marks Great Lakes Auto Group's first dealership in Virginia.

"It's a long time coming. You know, this process started back in 2020, and here we are today in 2026 finally open," Joey Huang, the owner of Honda of Short Pump, said. "We work with Goochland County through zoning, through many different processes to get a gorgeous building here, serving the community. We're excited to be part of this area."

Huang said the donation reflects values he has carried since childhood.

"I'm born and raised in a small town in Ohio, and it's all about giving back to your community. We're excited to be giving a surprise check to the county today, and they're going to be very happy," Huang said.

Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Gordon said the gift will go directly to the volunteer side of the department.

"The Goochland County Fire Department is a combination department made up of both volunteers and also career members," Gordon said. "This check was made out to the volunteer association to further the fire stations and the equipment that we actually buy, and it's going to be a true tax saving for our taxpayers."

Virginia Delegate May Nivar, who represents House District 57 covering parts of Goochland and Henrico counties, said the chain's decision to expand into Virginia is a win for consumers and the community.

Nivar highlighted a partnership between Great Lakes Auto Group and Goochland Public Schools could open doors for the next generation of automotive professionals.

"Their partnership with their career and technical education actually gives future leaders an opportunity to get into this business," Nivar said.

Gavin Lake, owner and general manager of Honda of Short Pump, said the dealership's path to Goochland County began when Great Lakes competed for the franchise opportunity in 2021. He said the response from the community since opening has exceeded expectations.

"Our customers are extremely thrilled that we're here to help them both in their sales and their service needs" Lake said. "Our reviews are great. We're proud to be a part of the Goochland County market and the surrounding community."

Huang added that the region feels familiar.

"I'm born and raised in a small town in Ohio," Huang said. "And Central Virginia, especially this area in Goochland County, it feels just like home."