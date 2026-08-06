Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia: 'Didn't have that on my bingo card'

RICHMOND, Va. — If you spotted a massive blimp over Virginia last week, you were not imagining things.

The Goodyear Blimp — officially known as Wingfoot Two — was seen heading north over Virginia on Thursday, July 30, bound for the New Jersey and Philadelphia area, where it spent several days conducting passenger flights and appearing at the first Spirit Halloween store opening of the season.

Sightings were reported across the Middle Peninsula, including over Beaverdam Park in Gloucester County as well as in Dutton and Cobbs Creek in Mathews County and over the Piankatank River in Hartfield. The blimp was also spotted over Colonial Heights, Matoaca and Prince George in Central Virginia.

Gloucester Parks, Recreation & Tourism shared a photo on Facebook, writing: "Goodyear blimp! Floating right over Beaverdam Park today! Thank you Park Aide Ben for capturing a sight we just don't get to see everyday!"

For many, the sighting was an unexpected delight.

"Didn't have that on my bingo card for today," Wanda Fary, who lives near the park, posted on social media.

Local News PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp makes surprise appearance over Virginia

A Goodyear spokesperson told CBS 6 the blimp had been in the New Jersey and Philadelphia area for passenger flights and flew over the first Spirit Halloween store opening of the season.

"The blimp shows up at the biggest events — including Halloween season kick-offs!" the spokesperson said.

Wingfoot Two is based in Pompano Beach, Florida, and is one of three Goodyear blimps currently in operation. Wingfoot One is based in Mogadore, Ohio, and Wingfoot Three operates out of Carson, California. Wingfoot Two stretches more than 246 feet long — nearly the length of a football field — and has a top speed of 73 miles per hour.

Goodyear said the blimp has no scheduled stops in Virginia at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.