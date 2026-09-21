Former Prince George County school leader's sex crime trial delayed again

RICHMOND, Va. — William Barnes Jr. was scheduled to stand trial in Suffolk this week on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a minor, but a judge continued the proceedings.

Barnes, a former assistant superintendent, faces 11 sex charges in total. The accuser said he first reported the assault in 2014. Police confirmed they received an anonymous tip at the time but never investigated it.

The delay comes after a case involving his adopted son ended in a mistrial in January. Another trial in that case is scheduled for March.

Barnes is also scheduled to go to court in November for allegations from the 1970s.

All of the cases were moved to Suffolk after the hung jury in the first trial. It is unclear how this delay will affect the dates of the other trials.

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