CarMax cuts about 60 Richmond-area jobs

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — CarMax has laid off approximately 145 corporate employees, with about 60 of those positions cut from the Richmond area.

The used car retailer said this week the workforce reduction also impacted corporate offices in Dallas, Atlanta and at Edmunds, which is affiliated with CarMax.

In a statement, CarMax said the decision was made to support its strategic priorities and operate with a leaner corporate workforce.

We have made the difficult decision to reduce our corporate office staffing by approximately 145 associates to support our strategic priorities and operate with a leaner corporate workforce. These changes will help us move faster and create better alignment across teams. By running leaner as an organization, we are positioning CarMax to be more competitive, drive sustainable growth, and provide even more value for our customers.



Our primary focus is supporting our associates throughout this transition. We're grateful for their contributions to CarMax and are committed to supporting them as they take their next step. We are providing resources to the associates who are impacted, including providing severance, outplacement support, and the opportunity to apply for open internal roles. We have approximately 70 open corporate roles, as well as many more open field roles, and are working with interested impacted associates to find opportunities to stay with CarMax.

CarMax has cut hundreds of jobs over the past year.

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