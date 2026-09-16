Family offers update on condition of student injured in fight at Meadowbrook HS: 'Still a long road ahead'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Family members of the student who suffered life-threatening injuries in a fight at Meadowbrook High School earlier this week have offered an update on his condition.

Irvin Rodriguez Gaitan, identified by family members, remains in the intensive care unit, but has woken up, spoken with family and eaten.

"There is still a long road ahead, and we are taking his recovery one day at a time. Right now, we are just thankful for every little sign of progress and for having him here with us," the family said.

Another male student, who Crime Insider sources say is 16 years old, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is currently being held in juvenile detention.

Crime Insider sources said police are reviewing surveillance video to determine of other students were involved and could be charged.

More than $40,000 has been raised for Irvin's medical costs.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has prayed, called, messaged, donated, and shared his GoFundMe. Your support during this incredibly difficult time means more than you know," a family member wrote.

Click here to contribute to the fundraiser.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.