Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Chesterfield News

Actions

Meadowbrook High School fight leads to school lockdown

Meadowbrook High School fight leads to school lockdown
Meadowbrook High School fight leads to school lockdown
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A lockdown has been lifted at Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield after a fight on campus Monday morning.

Chesterfield police confirmed an altercation among students early Monday led to police and EMS being called to the school.

Police say there is no ongoing threat, but there will be a police presence at the school for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

No details surrounding the fight or any injuries have been released.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Community: Chesterfield Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Chesterfield. Know a story Caroline Coleburn or Taylor Locke should cover? Submit a tip here.
Chesterfield Government Chesterfield Public Schools Chesterfield Parks and Facilities Chesterfield Libraries Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Animal Services Chesterfield Waste and Resource Recovery Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA
Taylor Locke -- 480x360

Meet your Chesterfield reporter: Taylor Locke