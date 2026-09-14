Meadowbrook High School fight leads to school lockdown

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A lockdown has been lifted at Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield after a fight on campus Monday morning.

Chesterfield police confirmed an altercation among students early Monday led to police and EMS being called to the school.

Police say there is no ongoing threat, but there will be a police presence at the school for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

No details surrounding the fight or any injuries have been released.

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