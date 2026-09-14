Guy Fieri coming to Mechanicsville to meet fans and sign bottles of tequila

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Food Network star and celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be in Mechanicsville later this month to meet fans and sign bottles of his Santo brand tequila.

Fieri is scheduled to appear at ABC Headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m. The location is 7450 Freight Way in Mechanicsville.

Santo Spirits is a collaboration between Fieri and musician Sammy Hagar.

Fieri is no stranger to Central Virginia. In 2019, he shot segments for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," visiting Perly's, The Fancy Biscuit, ZZQ, Soul Taco, and Pops on Grace.