624 open HVAC work orders in Henrico schools, COO questions data accuracy

HENRICO, Va. —A public records request submitted by CBS 6 has uncovered 624 open work orders related to HVAC issues across Henrico County Public Schools' more than 74 schools and facilities.

The oldest work order dates back to Sept. 11, 2023. Only 6 of the 624 open work orders list a completion date, and 88% of them are from 2026 alone.

CBS 6 has been reporting on HVAC issues inside Henrico County schools since the beginning of last school year, with complaints from families and staff skyrocketing at the start of this school year.

Despite the volume of unresolved issues, school leaders — from board members to the superintendent — claimed at last week's school board work session that conditions are improving.

WATCH: Henrico schools makes facilities leadership changes amid HVAC concerns

Henrico schools makes facilities leadership changes amid HVAC concerns

"The challenges we've faced this year are actually less than we've faced in prior years," Henrico School Board member Kristi Kinsella said.

"We've made dramatic progress compared to where we were with some of these challenges a few years ago," Henrico Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell said.

Three work orders from the first half of 2025 were submitted by Glen Allen Elementary, Fairfield Middle and Newbridge Elementary. Each involves classrooms with no heat or air conditioning, and none lists a resolution.

At Glen Allen Elementary, staff noted "part unavailable will research," with a status of "parts on order." At Fairfield Middle and Newbridge Elementary, staff submitted requests for equipment replacement, but those requests were not approved and the quotes expired. The current status for both is listed as "awaiting funding."

Records also show air conditioning problems at Lakeside Elementary, where last summer someone reported classroom temperatures at 85 degrees. Five work orders came in for air conditioning failures at the school between July 30, 2025, and Aug. 17 of this year, with no completion date listed for any of them.

A work order submitted by staff at Greenwood Elementary School on May 18 of this year stated that "black stuff/specs were falling out of the vents all over classrooms." The work order notes a bid job was submitted, but by Aug. 18, staff submitted a new work order stating black particles were still coming out of ducts in classrooms after cleaning. No completion date is listed.

WATCH: Henrico touts HVAC progress, but families at school say temps still unbearable

Henrico touts HVAC progress, but families at this school say temps still unbearable

At Glen Lea Elementary, a work order submitted Aug. 17 reported that classrooms were "very humid and causing the growth of mold." No completion date is listed, no work is detailed as having been done, and the status is listed as "work in progress."

Families who spoke with CBS 6 have expressed frustration over the ongoing issues.

"A lot of families I talked to said, you know, Henrico County is a well-off county. They have plenty of money,” investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit said. "They don't understand how a county like Henrico County that has resources could allow its schools to get into this situation."

Greg Dunaway, the school system's brand new Chief of Operations, said "These are challenges and approaches that are not unique to Henrico County Public Schools. Any organization that has the number of schools and the scale and the scope deal with the same exact challenges that we have of prioritizing spending money where it makes sense, doing it wisely for the long haul to ensure sustainability."

Dunaway also provided a statement alongside the release of the work orders, saying the list is not a full and accurate accounting of the heating and cooling work taking place. In reviewing the system, he said he found long-outstanding tickets that may not accurately reflect whether issues have been addressed. Dunaway stated the work order system is an area in need of significant improvement, and he is working to create a new internal dashboard and work order monitoring system.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.