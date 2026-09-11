Remembering 9/11: CBS 6 journalists reflect on 3 very different experiences

RICHMOND, Va. — The terror attacks of September 11, 2001, changed the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States forever.
To mark the 25th anniversary, CBS 6 journalists Jon Burkett, Greg McQuade, and Bill Fitzgerald sat down together to reflect on their very different experiences on 9/11 and the days the followed.
Reporter Jon Burkett recalls watching the Pentagon burn
Remembering 9/11: CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett recalls watching the Pentagon burn
Reporter Greg McQuade reflects on narrowly missing attacks
Remembering 9/11: CBS 6 reporter Greg McQuade reflects on narrowly missing attacks
Anchor Bill Fitzgerald recalls covering Ground Zero
Remembering 9/11: CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald recalls covering Ground Zero
-
-
This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.