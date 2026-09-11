Remembering 9/11: CBS 6 journalists reflect on 3 very different experiences

RICHMOND, Va. — The terror attacks of September 11, 2001, changed the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States forever.

To mark the 25th anniversary, CBS 6 journalists Jon Burkett, Greg McQuade, and Bill Fitzgerald sat down together to reflect on their very different experiences on 9/11 and the days the followed.

Reporter Jon Burkett recalls watching the Pentagon burn

Remembering 9/11: CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett recalls watching the Pentagon burn

Reporter Greg McQuade reflects on narrowly missing attacks

Remembering 9/11: CBS 6 reporter Greg McQuade reflects on narrowly missing attacks

Anchor Bill Fitzgerald recalls covering Ground Zero