Crime Insider: Woman accused of fatally shooting 2 VDOT contractors captured in North Carolina

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The woman accused of killing two men at a Chesterfield County worksite has been captured in North Carolina after a weekslong manhunt, according to the Virginia State Police.

Dennikia Boyce is accused of shooting and killing Philip Wilson and Rai'Shon DeLarge on the morning of July 24 at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 288, where the two men were working at a Virginia Department of Transportation site. Boyce fled Virginia after the shooting, according to police. CBS 6 reported earlier this week that Boyce was believed to be in North Carolina.

State police said Boyce was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Scotland Neck, North Carolina.

WTVR courtesy of the Virginia State Police

Crime Insider sources said Boyce was caught in a family member's house in North Carolina and arrested without incident.

Darlene Gandy-Wilson, Philip's mom, spoke CBS 6 and said the past seven weeks have been hard, but feels relief now that Boyce is captured.

"I am so happy that my baby and Rai'Shon is going to get justice now because they didn't deserve to die, and to know that she's going to pay for what she did. I'm still saying I don't hate her and I forgive her, but now it's in God's hands, and it's in the court's hands, and the land of the law will do just what needs to be done," Gandy-Wilson said.

Sharone Brown, DeLarge's mother, said Boyce was her son's ex-girlfriend, and that the two met while DeLarge was incarcerated at Greensville Correctional Center. Brown told CBS 6 she is grateful Boyce has been arrested.

"She met my son while he was in prison in Greensville, and she was the correction officer there...I'm hurt because we welcomed you into our home, I'm angry because this shouldn't have ever happened. He broke up with you as a woman, just okay. It didn't work out. Move on. Instead of this happening," Brown said.

Brown also reflected on the kind of person her son was.

"An amazing person with a big heart that you would be honored to know. That's who my son was. That's who my son is. When I hear his name, or I see how people speak on him, you know, on social media, it brings a smile to my face because it's like my son touched a lot of people," Brown said.

Darlene Gandy-Wilson, Wilson's mother, also addressed Boyce directly.

"You have taken my son from his sister and from his brother and from his innocent 1-year-old baby," Gandy-Wilson said.

Brown said she and Gandy-Wilson have been leaning on each other during this time and plan to meet now that Boyce has been captured.

According to a federal criminal complaint filed Aug. 31, Boyce fled Virginia after the shooting and was tracked by surveillance footage to locations in Ahoskie, North Carolina, on July 24, and Conway, North Carolina, on July 26. Her vehicle was located July 28 behind a church in Pendleton, North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were all involved in the manhunt.

Mother mourns son killed at VDOT job site as search continues for suspect

Boyce is charged with second-degree murder. The Virginia State Police are working to have Boyce extradited to Virginia to face those charges.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.