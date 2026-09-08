Fugitive sought in fatal shooting of 2 VDOT contractors believed to be in North Carolina

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The woman charged with fatally shooting two Virginia Department of Transportation contractors in Chesterfield is believed to be in North Carolina, according to authorities.

Dennikia Boyce is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after allegedly opening fire at a staging area at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 288 in Chesterfield on July 24, killing Rai'Shon Eugene Delarge, 30, and Philip Avery Wilson, 34, both from Emporia.

According to a federal criminal complaint filed Aug. 31, Boyce fled Virginia after the shooting and was tracked by surveillance footage to locations in Ahoskie, North Carolina, on July 24, and Conway, North Carolina, on July 26. Her vehicle was located July 28 behind a church in Pendleton, North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force are all involved in the manhunt.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Boyce was in a relationship with one of the victims and once worked as a correctional officer at Greensville Correctional Center.

Wilson's mother, Darlene Gandy-Wilson, said despite her grief, she is working to resist hatred toward the suspect and is encouraging Boyce to come forward.

"Do I want to hate her? I do, but I can't because that's not how I was raised. Just because people do wrong to you doesn't give you the right to turn around and hate them," Gandy-Wilson said. "I forgive her, I really do and wherever she is, I just want her to turn herself in."

Mother mourns son killed at VDOT job site as search continues for suspect

Authorities describe Boyce as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to her arrest. Anyone with information on Boyce's whereabouts is asked to call 1-877-WANTED-2.



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