US Marshals offer $10K reward in search for woman accused of killing 2 VDOT contractors

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect charged in the shooting deaths of two VDOT contractors.

Dennikia Boyce, 37, is charged with 2 counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Rai-Shon DeLarge, 30, and Philip Wilson, 34. The shooting happened July 24 at a VDOT equipment yard near the intersection of Route 1 and 288.

Investigators say the two men were working as contractors for a company hired by VDOT when they were shot at a VDOT equipment yard along Route 1, near the entrance ramps to Route 288, on the morning of July 24.

Delarge died at the scene. Wilson died from his injuries that afternoon.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Boyce was in a relationship with one of the victims and once worked as a correctional officer at Greensville Correctional Center.

Authorities describe Boyce as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Officials have released photos of Boyce to aid in the search.

WTVR via Virginia State Police Dennikia Boyce

Anyone with information on Boyce's whereabouts is asked to call 1-877-WANTED-2.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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