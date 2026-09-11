Henrico touts HVAC progress, but Ward Elementary families say temps still unbearable

HENRICO, Va. — Students and staff at Henrico County's Ward Elementary School are dealing with sweltering temperatures inside their building, and the school is not alone.

A thermometer inside Ward Elementary was photographed reading 84 degrees Friday morning, and that was after the spot coolers were brought in.

Parents, students and staff have described conditions inside some Henrico County schools as unbearable since school started. At Short Pump Middle School, temperatures reached 92 degrees inside the building, according to a student, before the school system shut the school down for a day. Parents at Short Pump Elementary described similar conditions to start the year.

"It was very stuffy and sweaty, like a sauna,” Emily Walker said.

HVAC issues inside Henrico County schools have been a recurring problem since the beginning of last school year. A Dumbarton Elementary School parent spoke with CBS 6 at the beginning of the last school year about her frustration.

Watch: Air conditioning issues impact several Henrico County schools as students and staff return

Air conditioning issues impact several Henrico schools as students return

"No one should be working in those conditions,” Fatima Marsh said.

At a school board work session Thursday night, School Board Member Kristi Kinsella and Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell said things are improving.

"The challenges we've faced this year are actually less than we've faced in prior years," Kinsella said.

"We've made dramatic progress compared to where we were with some of these challenges a few years ago,” Dr. Cashwell said.

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That progress includes the hiring of a new Chief of Operations, more funding from the county for improvements, a 10-year capital improvement plan, and a new preventative maintenance contract.

Watch: Henrico schools makes facilities leadership changes amid HVAC concerns

Henrico schools makes facilities leadership changes amid HVAC concerns

But the progress does not feel particularly tangible in classrooms like those at Ward Elementary, where families have asked what temperature threshold students and staff can endure before a school will be closed.

Spokeswoman Eileen Cox said there is not a specific temperature that would trigger a school closure. Cox said the division considers the locations of affected areas, the availability and effectiveness of temporary cooling measures like portable AC units and fans, and the ability to relocate affected classes to alternate learning spaces in the school.

"When is it gonna all be fixed? And it's not all fine. It's not," Walker said.

Henrico County Public Schools sets its mechanical systems to 74 degrees, according to Cox. She said the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers recommends a temperature of 73 to 79 degrees in the summer.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.