Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

CarMax announces mass layoffs at Richmond-area corporate offices

CarMax
Richmond BizSense
CarMax is headquartered in Goochland’s West Creek Business Park.
CarMax
Posted

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Barely two months after laying off 350 employees, including many locally, CarMax has just cut hundreds more jobs. The Goochland-based used car giant announced today another mass layoff of 230 workers at its corporate offices.

“We have made the difficult decision to reduce Home Office and CarMax Auto Finance staffing by approximately 230 positions. After careful consideration, we determined that the elimination of certain roles was necessary to reduce costs and operate with a faster, leaner corporate workforce,” the company said in a prepared statement. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone