CarMax announces mass layoffs at Richmond-area corporate offices

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Barely two months after laying off 350 employees, including many locally, CarMax has just cut hundreds more jobs. The Goochland-based used car giant announced today another mass layoff of 230 workers at its corporate offices.

“We have made the difficult decision to reduce Home Office and CarMax Auto Finance staffing by approximately 230 positions. After careful consideration, we determined that the elimination of certain roles was necessary to reduce costs and operate with a faster, leaner corporate workforce,” the company said in a prepared statement. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.