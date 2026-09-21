Flames shoot into the air after gas line strike sparks fire at Chesterfield Fairgrounds

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A gas line strike sparked a fire at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds Monday afternoon, sending flames shooting into the air before crews contained the fire.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded just after 1 p.m. to the fairgrounds after crews working with a trencher struck a gas line.
Firefighters remained on scene to contain the fire until Columbia Gas crews arrived and secured the leak.
The fire is out and the leak has been contained. No injuries were reported and the fire caused no structural damage.
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