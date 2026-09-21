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Flames shoot into the air after gas line strike sparks fire at Chesterfield Fairgrounds

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 21, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A gas line strike sparked a fire at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds Monday afternoon, sending flames shooting into the air before crews contained the fire.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded just after 1 p.m. to the fairgrounds after crews working with a trencher struck a gas line.

Firefighters remained on scene to contain the fire until Columbia Gas crews arrived and secured the leak.

Fire at Chesterfield Fairgrounds
A gas line strike sent flames into the air at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds Monday afternoon.

The fire is out and the leak has been contained. No injuries were reported and the fire caused no structural damage.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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