PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp makes surprise appearance over Virginia
Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Photo by: Wanda Fary Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Photo by: Wanda Fary Goodyear Blimp spotted over VirginiaPhoto by: Linda Gaffga Vigliotta Goodyear Blimp over Dutton headed toward Middlesex County.Photo by: Wendy Harlow Photo by: Wendy Harlow Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Photo by: Gloucester Parks, Recreation & Tourism Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Photo by: Gloucester Parks, Recreation & Tourism Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Photo by: Gloucester Parks, Recreation & Tourism Goodyear Blimp spotted over Colonial HeightsPhoto by: Jennifer S Humphrey Goodyear blimp over Colonial HeightsPhoto by: Liz Walker Goodyear Blimp spotted over Prince George.Photo by: Meredith Thompson Photo by: Bryan Moses Goodyear blimp spotted over Matoaca.Photo by: Shelley Braden-Cook Goodyear blimp spotted over Matoaca.Photo by: Shelley Braden-Cook Photo by: Richard Nunnally