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PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp makes surprise appearance over Virginia

Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia

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Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia: 'Didn't have that on my bingo card'

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Photo by: Wanda Fary PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Photo by: Wanda Fary PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia Goodyear Blimp spotted over VirginiaPhoto by: Linda Gaffga Vigliotta PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia Goodyear Blimp over Dutton headed toward Middlesex County.Photo by: Wendy Harlow Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia Photo by: Wendy Harlow Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia. Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Photo by: Gloucester Parks, Recreation & Tourism Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia. Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Photo by: Gloucester Parks, Recreation & Tourism Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia. Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Photo by: Gloucester Parks, Recreation & Tourism Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia Goodyear Blimp spotted over Colonial HeightsPhoto by: Jennifer S Humphrey Liz Walker Goodyear blimp over Colonial HeightsPhoto by: Liz Walker Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia Goodyear Blimp spotted over Prince George.Photo by: Meredith Thompson Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia Photo by: Bryan Moses Matoaca Goodyear blimp spotted over Matoaca.Photo by: Shelley Braden-Cook Matoaca Goodyear blimp spotted over Matoaca.Photo by: Shelley Braden-Cook Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia Photo by: Richard Nunnally

PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp makes surprise appearance over Virginia

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  • PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia
  • PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia
  • PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia
  • PHOTOS: Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia
  • Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia
  • Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.
  • Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.
  • Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.
  • Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia
  • Liz Walker
  • Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia
  • Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia
  • Matoaca
  • Matoaca
  • Goodyear Blimp spotted over Virginia

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Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Wanda Fary
Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Wanda Fary
Goodyear Blimp spotted over VirginiaLinda Gaffga Vigliotta
Goodyear Blimp over Dutton headed toward Middlesex County.Wendy Harlow
Wendy Harlow
Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Gloucester Parks, Recreation & Tourism
Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Gloucester Parks, Recreation & Tourism
Goodyear Blimp spotted over Gloucester, Virginia.Gloucester Parks, Recreation & Tourism
Goodyear Blimp spotted over Colonial HeightsJennifer S Humphrey
Goodyear blimp over Colonial HeightsLiz Walker
Goodyear Blimp spotted over Prince George.Meredith Thompson
Bryan Moses
Goodyear blimp spotted over Matoaca.Shelley Braden-Cook
Goodyear blimp spotted over Matoaca.Shelley Braden-Cook
Richard Nunnally
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