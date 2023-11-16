Three men arrested in connection to August murder of Henrico father

RICHMOND, Va. -- A late August home invasion on Hillbrook Avenue in Henrico County ended with the death of 44-year-old Earl Young Jr.

Young's alleged killers were caught on surveillance cameras not too far from the murder, just seconds after the shooting.

"If you've got videotape of somebody with a firearm after an offense or going into it, that's just gold for a prosecutor," CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said.

Crime Insider sources say detectives developed good leads on the suspect killers and took that information to a grand jury on Monday.

"Direct indictment means they get to skip the preliminary hearing and that's a strategic move for the Commonwealth's attorney. It's a smart move to bypass the preliminary because it means they don't have to put on witnesses twice - it's only one time and that's at trial," Stone said.

Suspects Kevonte Jackson and Jackee Lane were already in police custody on other charges before the indictments went into effect.

WTVR Kevonte Jackson and Jackee Lane

Fugitive teams arrested a third and final suspect, Amar Lewis, Wednesday afternoon.

All three men are currently being charged with first-degree murder, robbery causing death, malicious wounding, and abduction and firearms charges.

"It'd be 18 years mandatory time in addition to four life sentences. They're looking at a lot of time if convicted," Stone said.

Two of the suspects are currently in custody at Henrico Jail West, the other at the Richmond Justice Center. All three will make a court appearance on November 21.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!