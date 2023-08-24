Henrico man killed in home invasion remembered as beloved father: 'He was popular, everybody loved him'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Years ago, Earl Young Jr. got a new lease on life - he received a successful liver transplant that would give him hope that he wouldn't miss major milestones in his children's lives.

Unfortunately, a violent Sunday night home invasion dashed any dreams Young had on being there for his kids.

Surveillance video shows minutes after Young was found shot to death in his front yard on Hillbrook Avenue in Henrico.

Crime Insider sources say that detectives believe a young man entering a home on nearby Danville Street with a gun wrapped in a shirt may have had something to do with Young's murder.

"I heard the gunshots, and I smelled smoke, and I ran downstairs," a witness said.

According to Young's loved ones, he had been hanging out and watching TV with a few friends in the minutes before his death.

Also before Young's death, a home across the street was riddled with gunfire, which was soon turned in the direction of Young's home.

Police have confirmed that another young man was shot in the leg inside Young's home.

The injured victim spoke to CBS6, and said he came up the stairs during the shooting, to check on the commotion. He was hit by a bullet that went in and out of his thigh.

"As soon as the door swung all the way open, my basement door, one of them was on the way out and he up and fire, and I got hit," he said.

Young worked for decades at a Lowe's Home Improvement store and was dedicated to his two children.

"He was popular, everybody loved him. He did everything for everybody. Everybody trusted him."

Young just celebrated his 44th birthday last week, and as of today, his killers remain at large.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

