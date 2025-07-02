Baby caught in crossfire of Henrico shootout, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A baby was caught in the crossfire of a shootout in Henrico, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Crime Insider sources say the incident began when a sedan hit a pickup truck near Vawter Avenue. The sedan started to drive away after the crash, according to sources, but the truck followed.

The sedan then reportedly pinned the truck into the woods line in the area of Vawter Avenue and Young Street and someone in the car displayed a gun.

Crime Insider sources say a woman in truck was yelling, "I've got a baby in the car, I've got a baby in the car," but shots were fired anyway. A man in the truck returned fire, hitting the person in the sedan in the leg.

The person in the sedan was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Neighbors tell Jon Burkett they heard at least eight or nine shots.

The investigation is ongoing.



This is a developing story Email tips and information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

