Man hit in drive-by shooting on Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police said a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Richmond's Southside Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Hill Top Drive in the Forest View neighborhood just after 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police do not have a suspect description, but are searching for a dark-colored sedan, according to officers at the scene.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

