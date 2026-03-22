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Crash involving downed power lines closes Hickory Road near Matoaca Road in Chesterfield

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, March 21, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, March 21, 2026
Traffic Road Closed Sign Route 288 Day Generic
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A wreck involving downed power lines has closed Hickory Road near Matoaca Road in Chesterfield County on Saturday night.

"Motorists should expect an extended closure and seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials said in an email around 10:45 p.m.

No additional details about injuries or the circumstances surrounding the crash were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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