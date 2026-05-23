Man charged with murder after woman found dead at West End hotel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a man on a second-degree murder charge after police said a woman was found dead at a West End hotel on Friday evening.

First responders were dispatched to the 9900 block of Independence Park Drive around 5:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man reporting a medical emergency, officials with Henrico Police said.

When crews arrived, they found the woman inside a room at the hotel with signs of trauma. The woman, identified as 30-year-old Natalie Grace Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives were called to the scene and launched an investigation. Thirty-six-year-old John Adam Long was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Long is being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective Lozak at 804-501-5588, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or online at P3Tips.com.

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