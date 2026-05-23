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Man charged with murder after woman found dead at West End hotel

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, May 23, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, May 23, 2026
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a man on a second-degree murder charge after police said a woman was found dead at a West End hotel on Friday evening.

First responders were dispatched to the 9900 block of Independence Park Drive around 5:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man reporting a medical emergency, officials with Henrico Police said.

When crews arrived, they found the woman inside a room at the hotel with signs of trauma. The woman, identified as 30-year-old Natalie Grace Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives were called to the scene and launched an investigation. Thirty-six-year-old John Adam Long was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Long is being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective Lozak at 804-501-5588, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or online at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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