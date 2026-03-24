Virginia designates former Hanover County school as a state landmark

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources recently designated seven historic sites as state landmarks, including a former Hanover County elementary school.

Henry Clay Elementary School in Ashland opened in 1934 for white students. The building started as a one-story, 13-classroom, Colonial-Revival style building. The school was later expanded to include additional classrooms, a library, and a covered walkway to connect the school with the Ashland War Memorial Building.

The school closed in 2024.

The new landmark status allows the owners, Hanover County, to seek tax credits to help restore the building.

The state is now asking the National Park Service to recognize the school and the other six sites, which are:



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