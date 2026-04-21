Henrico voters share voices on Virginia referendum to change congressional maps

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — A few dozen voters showed up at Quioccasin Middle School in Henrico's West End within the first hour of Tuesday’s special election in Virginia.

Voters will decide whether Virginia can temporarily redraw the state's 11 congressional districts ahead of November's midterm elections.

The constitutional amendment asks voters to temporarily suspend a voter-approved bipartisan redistricting commission.

The current map gives Democrats a 6 to 5 advantage, while the proposed new maps would favor Democrats 10 to 1.

The referendum tests Democrats' ability to push back against President Donald Trump, who started the gerrymandering competition between states after successfully urging Texas Republicans to redraw congressional districts in their favor last year.

Virginia would be the second state, after California last fall, to put the question to voters.

Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) showed more than 1.4 million Virginians voted early.

Charmene Ricks, of Henrico, said she cast her ballot in support of the new map.

“We have had enough of the shenanigans. It’s time to get him out. I’m sorry, he has to go,” she said referring to President Donald Trump.

WTVR Charmene Ricks

Ricks intentionally brought her daughter, Karter, into the voting booth.

"It’s important for her to know we have had enough of the old regime. It’s time for her to come support," she said.

Corey Crouch, a history major who attended Hampden-Sydney College and now owns a landscaping company, said he and his wife don’t miss a vote.

"I think if you want to continue to have discussions about it, you have to vote. If you don’t vote, how can you have a voice in any of the discussions?” he said.

Crouch said he voted against the referendum.

"I voted no. I don’t look at what other states and what everybody else is doing, he said. “I don’t think we should change maps around or anything. We need to unite as United States. I think everyone counter-moving everybody is not the way to go.”

WTVR Corey Crouch

Brett Sinsabaugh and his wife showed up to vote about 30 minutes after the polls opened.

"I will be 42 this year. I haven’t missed a vote in a primary or the election since I was able to vote. I feel like it’s my duty to get out there and vote," Sinsabaugh said.

CBS 6 Political Analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said messaging has been confusing for some voters and encouraged them to do their research before showing up to their polling location.

Quotes about gerrymandering from former President Barack Obama and Gov. Abigail Spanberger appeared in both Republican and Democratic ads.

"It’s not surprising that the public would say this is pretty confusing," Holsworth said. "In fact, the referendum language put in by the Democrats suggests that this is an issue of fairness. The Republicans are saying, ‘Oh yes, this is an issue of fairness, but the fairness on the side of 'No.'"

VPAP reported supporters and opponents of this year’s redistricting referendum raised more than $80 million through April 10.

That is eight times more than the more than $10 million spent on the 2023 referendum aimed at establishing a casino in Richmond.



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