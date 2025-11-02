Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Student used homemade weapon with razor blades at Halloween fight at Henrico school, Crime Insider sources say

J.R. Tucker High School
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A student is facing charges after a lunchtime argument at a high school in Henrico County led to a fight involving a homemade weapon with razor blades on Halloween, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The J.R. Tucker High School freshman was charged with two felony counts of malicious wounding on Oct. 31 after a verbal argument at lunch on Thursday escalated into a physical altercation in the hallway on Friday, according to those sources.

The student came to school with a homemade weapon constructed with razor blades hidden in an arm cast, sources said.

After confronting one student, sources told Burkett that the freshman slashed the arm of one student and cut the hand of another who was trying to intervene.

The boy was transported to a juvenile detention facility.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

