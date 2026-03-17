Crew cleans up storm-damaged Henrico home: 'Glad that nobody got hurt'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A homeowner in Henrico County is cleaning up Tuesday after two trees fell on her property during Monday night's severe storms, with one of the trees striking her house.

Elder Ruiz, the owner of the landscaping company hired to remove the trees, said the homeowner had already been planning to have the trees taken down before the storm hit.

"Glad that nobody got hurt. I asked her, she was home, but she didn't get hurt. I told her that material things, they come and go, but the best thing is that nothing happened to her or her neighbor. So we're just going to be helping her out by removing the tree off her house," Ruiz said.

Officials are warning area drivers to watch out for debris in the road following the storm.

Were you impacted by Monday night's severe weather? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom with more information.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.