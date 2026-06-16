Virginia leaders reach retail marijuana market compromise

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger will join Sen. Lashrecse Aird and Del. Paul Krizek on Tuesday to announce details of a budget compromise that would establish a regulated retail cannabis market in Virginia, her office said.

The announcement comes after weeks of negotiations between Democratic lawmakers and the governor over how to launch legal marijuana sales.

Earlier this year, the Democratic-led General Assembly passed legislation creating a retail marketplace, but Spanberger vetoed the bill after lawmakers rejected her proposed changes — including delaying the market’s start date and adding tougher penalties.

WATCH LIVE: Virginia leaders make marijuana announcement

Following that veto, the newly formed Retail Cannabis Commission met for the first time earlier this month as lawmakers searched for middle ground. Aird said legislators are not trying to push a plan through hastily, but instead craft legislation that addresses shared concerns over health, safety and oversight.

“It would be really irresponsible if we didn’t take this one final opportunity to try and get the legislation moved forward,” Aird said.

A spokesperson for Spanberger said the governor supports a retail marijuana marketplace as long as it is well-regulated, transparent and prioritizes public health and safety.

Lead budget negotiators have said they are close to a deal on the overall state spending plan, which must be finalized by the June 30 deadline. Monday’s press conference is expected to outline how the cannabis provisions will be incorporated into that agreement.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.