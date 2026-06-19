Some thunderstorms possible ahead of less humid Father's Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday, through midday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Father's Day weekend will be less humid with highs in the 80s to around 90°.

The summer solstice occurs at 4:24 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Monday will be hot and humid with scattered storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

It will be less humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.