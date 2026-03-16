Henrico County closes public facilities Monday afternoon as severe weather threatens Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County libraries, parks, recreation centers, public-use areas and courts will close at noon Monday due to the threat of severe weather.

A news release says Henrico opened its Emergency Operations Center at 10 a.m Monday to monitor weather conditions and any potential response.

In addition to closing public areas, trash collection will be suspended at 2 p.m. and will resume Tuesday to include any missed collections from Monday.



The county's driver's license ceremony scheduled for Monday evening has been postponed to Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m. in the Board Room of the Henrico County Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.

Residents are asked to call 911 in case of an emergency and the Henrico Police Division's non-emergency number, 804-501-5000, for other needs.

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