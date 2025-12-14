Officers and deputies help 125 kids shop for Christmas gifts: 'It's really fun'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Law enforcement officers came together to make sure some children have what they need for the holidays at the Henrico Fraternal Order of Police's annual Cops and Kids Christmas Program.

The event brought together 125 children from schools in Henrico and New Kent for breakfast at the Sandston Moose Lodge. Then officers from Henrico Police and deputies from the Henrico and New Kent Sheriff’s Offices took them shopping at the nearby Walmart on Nine Mile Road.

"The families that are picked are picked by the school resource officers and counselors and these are people who know family structures, family situations and they know who needs help," said one officer.

Each child received $250 to spend on Christmas gifts, with some simple ground rules for their shopping adventure.

"If it's a knife and I don't care if it's a butter knife... say it with me. 'No way, not today,'" an officer told the children before heading out to shop.

While the children had various items on their wish lists, $125 was to be used for practical items and necessities, while the other $125 was dedicated to gifts and special surprises for family members.

"I'm trying to buy a parrot for my baby sister," one child said.

"I'm trying to get clothes and toys," said another.

For the officers and volunteers, watching the children's faces light up made the event worthwhile.

"A child can be going through whatever they're going through, but to see their faces light up with the toys and gifts they're being provided with is awesome," said a participant.

Among the volunteers was 14-year-old Jordan Clark, the daughter of a Henrico Police sergeant and retired lieutenant. She has made volunteering at the event an annual tradition.

"I really like doing this every year. It's really fun and I like to help," Clark said.

Growing up watching her parents serve and protect the streets, Clark now protects something just as important: a child's belief in Christmas.

"You get to help guide them and be like, 'This may be great right now, but let's think about the long run,'" Clark said. "And it can also give you great perspective for when you're buying stuff for yourself."

The event demonstrates how law enforcement officers from both Henrico and New Kent build positive relationships with children in their communities while ensuring families in need have a memorable Christmas.

