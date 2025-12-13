'Joy just radiates' at Heights Church's Christmas Miracle Mall offering gifts for 350 families

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Heights Church in Henrico's West End hosted its third annual Christmas Miracle Mall, giving families a chance to experience true holiday spirit regardless of their circumstances.

The event on Friday night served over 350 families and provided gifts to more than 1,000 children, ensuring they could feel holiday joy no matter their situation.

"Everybody's just so grateful to be here, but joy just radiates from every parent because most of them... weren't sure they were going to get to give Christmas to their child," Mullins said. "And so to be able to give them not just any gift, but the gift that they asked for, is such an incredible blessing."

The Christmas Miracle Mall's mission focuses on providing gifts to children and families who might otherwise go without during the holiday season. The church's initiative allows parents to give their children the specific presents they requested, creating meaningful Christmas moments for families facing financial hardships.

Mullins, who works with Heights Church, described the visible impact the event has on participating families, noting the gratitude and joy that fills the space during the gift distribution.

The annual event has grown since its inception three years ago, continuing to serve as a beacon of hope for families during the Christmas season.

