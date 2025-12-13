GRTC bus driver charged after crash killing 73-year-old bicyclist

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A GRTC bus driver has been charged after a crash that killed a 73-year-old cyclist, according to Henrico Police.

73-year-old Gerald Joseph Kopecky was struck while riding his bike on Broad Street around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22. At the time, police said that their preliminary investigation found Kopecky was riding his bike along Broad Street between Glenside Drive and Forest Avenue "when he collided with a GRTC bus."

Kopecky died about two weeks after the crash.

The bus driver, 48-year-old Hope Chamel Macklin, has been charged with:



Careless driving and infliction of injury or death on a vulnerable road user

Any driver of any motor vehicle overtaking a bicycle proceeding in the same direction shall pass at a reasonable speed at least three feet to the left of the overtaken bicycle

Anyone with further information on this crash can contact Henrico Crash Investigator C. Bolinger at (804) 501-5000. You may also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

