73-year-old man on bike dies weeks after being hit by GRTC bus, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 73-year-old man has died more than two weeks after he was hit by a GRTC bus while riding his bike along West Broad Street in Henrico County.

Henrico Police said Gerald Joseph Kopecky, of Henrico, was struck along eastbound Broad Street between the exit ramp for I-64 and Forest Avenue around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Officers said Kopecky suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Police said Sunday that their preliminary investigation found Kopecky was riding his bike along Broad Street between Glenside Drive and Forest Avenue "when he collided with a GRTC bus."

"Neither speed or alcohol are believed to be factors in this crash, and the driver of the GRTC bus is cooperating with the investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Crash Investigator C. Bolinger at 804-501-5000. You may also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

