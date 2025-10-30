Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico leaf collection program offers multiple options for residents this fall

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 30, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 30, 2025
Fall foliage and leaves
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County residents will soon have multiple options for getting rid of their fall leaves as the county's annual collection services begin next month.

Free collection of bagged leaves starts Monday, Nov. 10 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 8. Crews will work in five zones weekly with each zone collected twice during the program.

For $30, residents can also schedule vacuum leaf pickup through Really Clean Streets starting Monday, Nov. 3.

The county also has two public drop-off locations on Charles City Road and Fords Country Lane for residents who prefer to transport their leaves themselves.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Democrats test new playbook in Tuesday’s election List of acceptable forms of ID when voting Tuesday What to expect in Virginia on Election Day Sunny and breezy Friday Developer hopes to build Hanover 'data center campus'

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone