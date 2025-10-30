Henrico leaf collection program offers multiple options for residents this fall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County residents will soon have multiple options for getting rid of their fall leaves as the county's annual collection services begin next month.

Free collection of bagged leaves starts Monday, Nov. 10 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 8. Crews will work in five zones weekly with each zone collected twice during the program.

For $30, residents can also schedule vacuum leaf pickup through Really Clean Streets starting Monday, Nov. 3.

The county also has two public drop-off locations on Charles City Road and Fords Country Lane for residents who prefer to transport their leaves themselves.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.