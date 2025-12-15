Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Lakeside Elementary School in Henrico dismissing early due to heating issues

Henrico County Public Schools
Henrico County Public Schools
Henrico County Public Schools
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Lakeside Elementary School in Henrico County is dismissing students early on Monday due to heating issues.

According to Henrico County Public Schools, issues with the school's heat were made worse by the drop in temperatures over the weekend.

Students are being dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," HCPS said on Facebook.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone