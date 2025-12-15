Lakeside Elementary School in Henrico dismissing early due to heating issues

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Lakeside Elementary School in Henrico County is dismissing students early on Monday due to heating issues.

According to Henrico County Public Schools, issues with the school's heat were made worse by the drop in temperatures over the weekend.

Students are being dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," HCPS said on Facebook.

