Henrico Police seek information in 26-year-old cold case of baby found dead at landfill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Twenty-six years ago this August, a baby was found dead at a Henrico landfill. Now, police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Henrico Police responded to the 2400 block of Charles City Road on the morning of Aug. 10, 2000, after employees at the landfill found a deceased baby wrapped in a blanket with a colorful, geometric pattern.

WTVR

Investigators believe the baby had been disposed of in a dumpster in the 7400 block of Tack Room Drive in Hanover County a few days before being found at the landfill.

Detectives have recently learned that a pregnant woman frequented the area around The Diamond in Richmond around the time of the incident. She reportedly had the same, or a similar, blanket to the one the baby was found wrapped in. She has not been identified.

Detectives within the Henrico County Police Division’s Cold Case Review Team are working to conduct additional testing on evidence collected in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Cold Case Review Team Det. J. Adkins at (804) 501-5826. You may also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

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