New drink enters Richmond's THC-infused beverage market: 'We wanted to focus on the flavor'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of local entrepreneurs have started to sell an old-time drink with a modern-day twist: a tinge of THC. The Haymaker Collective recently launched Switchel, a riff on a North American drink with the same name that dates back hundreds of years.

Haymaker’s recipe features traditional ingredients like honey, ginger, lemon and apple cider vinegar, but also adds hemp extracts to the mix. Each can has 2 milligrams of THC as well as 5 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of CBG, which is another substance from the cannabis plant. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.