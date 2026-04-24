Man accused of pouring bleach on suits in Petersburg shop arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage by pouring bleach on merchandise in a Petersburg clothing store earlier this year has been arrested.

Harry Vincent Davis II, 38, has been taken into custody and charged with felony destruction of property in connection to the March 25 incident at The Suit Network on East Wythe Street.

Davis was also wanted on charges in Richmond and Chesterfield County, police said. He is being held without bond before he appears in court.

WATCH: Video shows man pouring bleach on suits in Petersburg shop

Video shows man pouring bleach on suits at Petersburg shop

Pastor Lamont Hobbs, the store's owner, said a man captured in surveillance video destroyed suits and tuxedos with bleach.

Initially, Hobbs estimated the damage to the tuxedos at $6,000. However, during an interview with CBS 6 two days after the incident, Vaughan discovered more damaged suits in the back of the store, increasing the estimated cost to $12,000.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect damaging merchandise at Petersburg shop

Surveillance video shows suspect damaging merchandise at Petersburg shop

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube