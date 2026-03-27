PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are searching for a man accused of causing $12,000 in damage by pouring bleach on merchandise inside a Petersburg clothing store.

The incident happened on Wednesday at The Suit Network on East Wythe Street.

Store clerk Catherine Vaughan said a well-dressed man walked into the store and was calm, cool and polite.

"He was looking for a tuxedo cause him and his girlfriend were getting ready to get married," Vaughan said.

WTVR Pastor Lamont Hobbs

While Vaughan was helping another customer, she realized something was wrong.

"I smelled the bleach," Vaughan recalled.

The man had left the store, but the damage was already done.

"Everywhere he went to, we could see bleach all over the floor," Vaughan said.

Local News PHOTOS: Customer pours bleach on clothes at Petersburg shop

The floor was not the only target. Pastor Lamont Hobbs, the store's owner, said the man destroyed suits and tuxedos.

"Basically, he came through here and took out this entire section of suits, took them all out with bleach," Hobbs said.

Initially, Hobbs estimated the damage to the tuxedos at $6,000. However, during an interview on Friday, Vaughan discovered more damaged suits in the back of the store.

"So initially we were under the impression the only damage took place was on the main sales floor, but we see he was busy back here prior," Linwood said.

The destruction of property is now estimated at $12,000, which impacts the store's bottom line. Despite the financial hit, Hobbs is focused on his staff.

"As long as the employee is OK, there’s no amount of money that even matters," Hobbs said.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect damaging merchandise at Petersburg shop

Surveillance video shows suspect damaging merchandise at Petersburg shop

Hobbs posted store surveillance video of the suspect online, which helped police identify the man.

Harry Vincent Davis II is facing a felony destruction of property charge, according to Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian.

Both police and Hobbs want to know the motive behind the vandalism.

"I’d like to have a conversation with him," Hobbs said.

LISTEN: Man accused of damaging merchandise at Petersburg shop chats with clerk

Listen as man accused of damaging merchandise at Petersburg shop chats with clerk

Hobbs said community support has been overwhelming since the video went online.

"It’s just been amazing, the outpouring of love that we never really imagined," Hobbs said.

The Suit Network, which specializes in suits and casual wear for men, has been at its current location for three years.

"Our goal is to give wonderful products at an affordable price," Hobbs said.

Hobbs said the store is in the process of upgrading its security.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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