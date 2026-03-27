Police are searching for a man who caused $12,000 in damage by pouring bleach on suits and tuxedos inside The Suit Network in Petersburg.

PHOTOS: Customer pours bleach on clothes at The Suit Network in Petersburg

Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.

Photo by: Provided to WTVR

Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.

Photo by: Provided to WTVR

Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.

Photo by: Provided to WTVR

Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.

Photo by: Provided to WTVR

Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.

Photo by: Provided to WTVR

Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.

Photo by: Provided to WTVR

Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.

Photo by: Provided to WTVR

Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.

Photo by: Provided to WTVR