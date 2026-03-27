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PHOTOS: Customer pours bleach on clothes at The Suit Network in Petersburg

Police are searching for a man who caused $12,000 in damage by pouring bleach on suits and tuxedos inside The Suit Network in Petersburg.

The Suit Network in Petersburg Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Photo by: Provided to WTVR The Suit Network in Petersburg Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Photo by: Provided to WTVR The Suit Network in Petersburg Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Photo by: Provided to WTVR The Suit Network in Petersburg Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Photo by: Provided to WTVR The Suit Network in Petersburg Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Photo by: Provided to WTVR The Suit Network in Petersburg Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Photo by: Provided to WTVR The Suit Network in Petersburg Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Photo by: Provided to WTVR The Suit Network in Petersburg Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Photo by: Provided to WTVR

PHOTOS: Customer pours bleach on clothes at The Suit Network in Petersburg

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  • The Suit Network in Petersburg
  • The Suit Network in Petersburg
  • The Suit Network in Petersburg
  • The Suit Network in Petersburg
  • The Suit Network in Petersburg
  • The Suit Network in Petersburg
  • The Suit Network in Petersburg
  • The Suit Network in Petersburg

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Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Provided to WTVR
Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Provided to WTVR
Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Provided to WTVR
Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Provided to WTVR
Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Provided to WTVR
Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Provided to WTVR
Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Provided to WTVR
Damage at The Suit Network in Petersburg.Provided to WTVR
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