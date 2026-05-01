Virginia State Police trooper, driver hurt in crash that closed lanes on Interstate 95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia State Trooper and a driver were hurt in a crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County on Friday morning, according to state police.

At about 5:37 a.m. on May 1, 2026, state police responded to the trooper-involved crash on I-95 southbound at the 95-mile marker, about three miles from Kings Dominion.

Troopers were already on scene investigating a separate crash when the incident occurred.

"A Virginia State Police trooper was positioned in the left travel lane with emergency lights activated, providing traffic control for the initial crash scene," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "A second trooper was positioned on the left shoulder, also with emergency lights activated. A 2021 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound in the left lane struck the marked Virginia State Police vehicle."

The trooper and the driver of the Nissan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a hospital.

The other trooper and the driver involved in the original crash were not injured.

State police used the crash as a reminder of Virginia's Move Over law.

"Virginia State Police remind all motorists that under Virginia's Move Over law, drivers are required to move over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles displaying flashing lights," a state police spokesperson said. "If changing lanes is not possible, drivers must slow down."

The crash remains under investigation.

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