Ex-boyfriend of Mechanicsville mother killed in murder-suicide pleaded guilty to assaulting her in 2022

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover County sheriff's deputy was stationed outside a Mechanicsville home Monday as part of a murder-suicide investigation that began Friday night and stretched across two counties.

Deputies were called to a home on Mook Court shortly after 8 p.m. Friday and found Kristen Moolhuyzen, 45, dead inside.

During the investigation, deputies identified her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Aaron Geiges, 44, as a suspect. They executed a search warrant at his apartment in a Goochland complex Saturday morning and found him dead inside.

Monday, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said this was not the first time deputies had been called for the former couple or to the Mook Court home. Deputies responded in 2021, arrested Geiges for domestic assault, and took out an emergency protective order on behalf of Moolhuyzen.

Court records don't show the order being extended and show that Geiges pleaded guilty to the charges in 2022, but had them dismissed two years later after complying with the terms of the plea agreement.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office was assisted in the weekend's case by state police and Goochland County.

"Deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by this senseless act of violence," the sheriff's office said.

Those who knew Moolhuyzen remembered her as a source of warmth and support. In a social media comment, Rachel Walker described the impact Moolhuyzen had on her personally.

"She was the best. She comforted me during divorce—will never forget how she made me feel, supported and so not alone," Walker said.

Danielle Parra Williams called Moolhuyzen "a beautiful soul."

"This is shocking and heartbreaking. Such a beautiful soul. Prayers for her sweet babies and family," Williams said.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Moolhuyzen's family by a longtime friend describes her as "a bright light, a loving mother, and a caring friend" who leaves behind two children.

"Kristen was stolen from those who loved her too soon," the GoFundMe said. "Her warmth and kindness touched everyone she met, and her loss leaves a deep void in the hearts of her family and friends."

The campaign says funds will support the children's needs, including tuition, living expenses, meals and may also help cover funeral arrangements.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information that might help with the investigation to contact them directly or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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