Hanover County cooling centers open Wednesday, July 1 through Saturday, July 4

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County will open its cooling centers Wednesday, July 1 through Saturday, July 4 this week amid anticipated record high temperatures across the region.

Today's Forecast We could experience the hottest start to July in Richmond history The Weather Authority

Anyone in need of a place to cool off, charge their phone, or get drinking water can visit the cooling locations between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.



Montpelier Recreation Center and Library (15302 Clazemont Road)

Hanover Arts and Activities Center (500 S. Center Street)

East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 14 (8105 Walnut Grove Road)

Hanover County library branches will also be available during their normal operating hours. The libraries will be closed for Independence Day.



Ashland Branch Library (201 S. Railroad Avenue)

Atlee Branch Library (9212 Rutlandshire Drive)

Hanover Branch Library (7527 Library Drive)

Mechanicsville Branch Library (7461 Sherwood Crossing Place)

Montpelier Branch Library (15302 Clazemont Road)

Rockville Branch Library (16600 Pouncey Tract Road)

"County officials encourage residents to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and check on family members, neighbors, older adults and others who may be at greater risk of heat-related illness," the county shared in a statement.

For updates and additional information, visit HanoverCounty.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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