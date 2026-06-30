We could experience the hottest start to July in Richmond history

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be seasonably hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

The heat index will reach the mid 90s. Tonight will be mainly clear with a low near 70.

A large ridge of high pressure over the mid-Mississippi Valley will strengthen and expand eastward over the next several days. A dangerous combination of heat and humidity is expected in Virginia as the highs impacts the Commonwealth Wednesday through the holiday weekend.

The hottest weather will occur Thursday and Friday, but dangerous heat will continue Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

The heat index will likely reach triple digits for several straight hours.

Thursday and Friday have a good chance to go into the record books, with highs of 100 and 102 respectively.

The heat index will likely fall into the range of 104 to 109 both days.

Hot and humid weather will continue over the weekend, with upper 90s on July 4th and Sunday.

The heat index will reach 103 to 106 both days. An isolated afternoon shower or storm will be possible.

More widespread showers and storms will be possible early next week.

A weak disturbance off the Mid-Atlantic coast has a low chance of tropical storm development over the next few days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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